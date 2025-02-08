Another wintry mix expected to bring freezing drizzle and icy conditions to Chicago area

Saturday's Chicago weather forecast calls for freezing rain and icy conditions in our area, and there is potential for a winter storm on Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There is an AccuWeather Alert for potentially icy conditions on Saturday.

Freezing drizzle has been developing on Saturday morning.

ABC7 Chicago Meteorologist Jaisol Martinez said while conditions are not expected to be as severe as during Wednesday's ice event, untreated surfaces are expected to be slick on Saturday morning. Use caution while driving and walking outside.

The advisory starts at 8 a.m. for Kankakee, Grundy and LaSalle counties down to Livingston County, where freezing drizzle is forecasted to begin earlier.

The advisory goes into effect at 11 a.m. for the rest of the Chicago area.

The advisory is set to expire for the entire area at 6 p.m.

Sunday is expected to be mainly cloudy and cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Monday is calm. But there could be light snow on Tuesday amounting to a dusting to 1 inch.

The ABC7 AccuWeather team will be keeping a very close eye on the potential for a winter storm in our area on Wednesday afternoon or evening.