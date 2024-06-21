Garcia will only have to serve half his sentence due to time served and other credits; he could be released in about 7 months

Man sentenced in hit-and-run that injured 4 before White Sox game last year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The driver convicted of running down several White Sox fans in June of last year was sentenced Thursday.

Condelarious Garcia was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to failure to report an accident involving injury.

He was initially charged with aggravated reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, along with several other citations

Prosecutors said Garcia hopped a curb to get around vehicles, and then hit the fans outside Guaranteed Rate Field before a White Sox game. He was 20 at the time.

He allegedly drove at high speeds near 35th Street and Shields Avenue, as a crossing guard instructed the four injured fans, along with others, to walk across the street. Prosecutors also said Garcia ignored demands from others inside his vehicle to stop for the pedestrians, leading to two of the victims being flipped in the air from the impact.

The victims all survived; though, two were critically injured.

Evanston man Charles Janczy was among those hurt.

Janczy was tossed into the vehicle's sunroof, clinging on as it sped off onto the Dan Ryan Expressway, where state troopers ultimately stopped it.

"He says he didn't even see the car coming and then it hit," his son Jerome Janczy said at the time. "Before he knew it, he was face down into the perpetrator's vehicle. And within a few minutes he's in a car chase on the Dan Ryan. I mean it sounds like a movie but it was real.

Because Garcia will only have to serve half of his sentence due to time served and other credits, he could be released in about seven months.

