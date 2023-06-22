'It sounded like a movie;' son of hit-and-run victim outside of Guaranteed Rate Field says

The son of a hit-and-run victim outside of a Chicago White Sox game describes how his father ended up in the car's sunroof after being struck.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 20-year-old man charged in a hit-and-run outside of Guaranteed Rate Field before a White Sox game Tuesday night will appear in bond court Thursday.

Condelarious Garcia has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated reckless driving and one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended license along with several other citations.

The crash took place just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday right outside Guaranteed Rate Field about a half an hour before the Sox game began.

Charles Janczy was one of the Sox fans entering the ballpark. He was hit along with three other pedestrians who were seriously injured.

Janczy ended up in the car's sunroof clinging on as it sped off onto the Dan Ryan Expressway where state troopers ultimately stopped it.

Janczy's son Jerome said his father is in the hospital with broken bones all over his body.

"He says he didn't even see the car coming and then it hit," Jerome Janczy said. "Before he knew it, he was face down into the perpetrator's vehicle. And within a few minutes he's in a car chase on the Dan Ryan. I mean it sounds like a movie but it was real."

Eleventh Ward Alderwoman Nicole Lee said she was told the White Sox surveillance video shows the driver speeding through a crowd of fans, hopping up onto the curb to get around three vehicles.

She said she plans to work with the city to make the area near 35th Street and Shields Avenue safer.