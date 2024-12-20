COPA releases video of Chicago police shootout with hate crime shooting suspect

Sidi Mohamed Abdallahi died at Cook County Jail after allegedly shooting Jewish man in West Rogers Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released video Thursday that captured a shootout with police in Chicago's West Rogers Park neighborhood.

The shootout happened October 27, moments after a Jewish man was shot and injured while walking to synagogue.

Investigators say as paramedics were treating the victim, the suspect started firing at officers.

Body camera video captured officers unleashing a barrage of gunfire in response, taking down the suspect.

The person shot by police was identified as 22-year-old Sidi Mohammad Abdallahi. He was facing terrorism and hate crime charges for the West Rogers Park shooting that wounded the Orthodox Jewish man who was walking to a synagogue.

Abdallahi later died from an apparent suicide at the Cook County Jail at at Cermak Health Services, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said December 1.

