Man who went to high school in Round Lake Beach dies while working on Alaska fishing boat

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 11:37PM
Corwin Wheeler, who went to high school in Round Lake Beach, died while working on a fishing boat in Alaska.

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who went to high school in north suburban Round Lake Beach has died while working on a fishing boat in Alaska.

Authorities said 21-year-old Corwin Wheeler became tangled in his fishing gear and dragged off the boat into the water in southwest Alaska. It happened on Friday.

Via email, Wheeler's father shared photos of him with his coworkers.

Wheeler's father says his son loved his job, was proud of what he did and found a lot of amazing friends in Alaska.

