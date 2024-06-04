Last month, 2 were released without charges

CPD to provide update on investigation of Zet Rodriguez' shooting death in Irving Woods

An Irving Woods shooting in Chicago left 24-year-old father Zet Rodriguez dead on North Pittsburgh Avenue. Two people of interest have been released.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are expected to provide an update on Tuesday related to the shooting death of a 24-year-old father in May.

The shooting happened on May 10 just after 7 a.m. on North Pittsburgh near Irving Park Road in the Irving Woods neighborhood.

Family members identified the victim as Zet Rodriguez. Even though his murder was captured on security video as he was walking to a bus stop, no one has been charged.

Two people of interest who were being questioned in connection, but were released without charges, police said.

Family members of the victim told ABC7 that Rodriguez lived a block away from the scene, and was on his way to work when he was fatally shot.

His final moments alive were spent in the arms of a neighbor who desperately tried to save his life.

Doorbell video captured the single gunshot heard in broad daylight, leading to a neighbor's panic. Police have been looking closely at the video.

Police have not released any information about a possible motive.

The victim's family said Rodriguez leaves behind a six-month-old daughter with another child on the way.

Chicago police continue to investigate. No one is in custody.

