Chicago Teachers Union members to begin voting on tentative deal with Chicago Public Schools

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 10, 2025 9:47AM
Chicago Teachers Union members begin voting Thursday on a tentative agreement with CPS.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Voting begins Thursday on the tentative agreement between the Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools.

Union members will vote on the contract in person at schools and select locations including CTU headquarters.

The proposed four-year deal includes pay raises, more librarians, more nurses and smaller class sizes across the district.

The pending deal comes after a year of negotiations between CPS and CTU officials.

According to the terms released by CPS, the four-year tentative agreement includes:

- A 4% raise in year one, and 4-5% increases for the remaining three years

- Increased pay for veteran educators

- 90 new librarians, nurses, 70 technology coordinators, more teacher assistants, bilingual education support and social workers

- New class size limits

- More sustainable schools

- More elementary school teacher prep time

- Doubling the CPS budget for sports

