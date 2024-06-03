CTA celebrates Pride Month with new Pride Train design

CTA announced the Pride Train began service along the Red Line on Monday.

CTA announced the Pride Train began service along the Red Line on Monday.

CTA announced the Pride Train began service along the Red Line on Monday.

CTA announced the Pride Train began service along the Red Line on Monday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Transit Authority is celebrating Pride Month.

CTA announced the Pride Train began service along the Red Line on Monday.

Eight car trains are wrapped in rainbow colors will run through the fall.

Each train has positive messages posted inside:

- "Pride is for everyone."

- "Spread your beauty and power."

- "Love and peace for all."

- "You're beautiful the way you are."

READ ALSO | Progress Pride Flag raised over Daley Plaza for Pride Month

The Pride Train was first unveiled in 2017, making it the first major U.S. transit agency to do so, the CTA said.

The Transit Authority also brought back the Pride Signature Ventra Card. Riders can purchase the card through the Ventra website.