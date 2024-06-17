CTA Green, Orange Line trains standing in South Loop due to reported track fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Green and Orange Line trains are standing in the South Loop due to a report of a minor fire at track level, the transit agency said Monday.
The CTA said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident began sometime before 11:40 a.m., and trains are standing at Roosevelt.
Chicago fire officials said a Green Line train "failed" near 13th Street and Wabash Avenue, and some riders were taken off the train due to heat.
Shuttle buses are available between Clark/Lake and Halsted for Orange Line service and between Indiana and Clark/Lake for Green Line service, the CTA said.
SEE ALSO: Event promoted as Redline Express 'rave train' will not happen Saturday, CTA and organizers say
The No. 3 King Drive and No. 62 Archer buses also might be alternate routes for riders, the CTA said.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.