WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CTA Green, Orange Line trains standing in South Loop due to reported track fire

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, June 17, 2024 6:38PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Green and Orange Line trains are standing in the South Loop due to a report of a minor fire at track level, the transit agency said Monday.

The CTA said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the incident began sometime before 11:40 a.m., and trains are standing at Roosevelt.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Chicago fire officials said a Green Line train "failed" near 13th Street and Wabash Avenue, and some riders were taken off the train due to heat.

Shuttle buses are available between Clark/Lake and Halsted for Orange Line service and between Indiana and Clark/Lake for Green Line service, the CTA said.

SEE ALSO: Event promoted as Redline Express 'rave train' will not happen Saturday, CTA and organizers say

The No. 3 King Drive and No. 62 Archer buses also might be alternate routes for riders, the CTA said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW