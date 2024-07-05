WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Dogs for adoption in Illinois: Adopt Bella through Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, July 5, 2024 2:14PM
Adopt Bella through Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton
Bella can be adopted in the Chicago area. The 5-year-old dog is up for adoption through the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC7 Chicago features the perfect pet in the "Forever Home Friday" pet adoption segment.

On Friday morning, "Bella" was on ABC7 with her foster parent, Terry Johnson. Michelle Fischer from the Animal Rescue Foundation also joined to talk more about pet adoption.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Bella is a 5-year-old terrier mix, who loves car rides. She is loveable, and enjoys snuggles.

She would be best as an only dog, but does like cats.

SEE ALSO: 18 cats rescued in Iowa after severe flooding arrive in Chicago with PAWS volunteers

She does well with kids, as well.

Visit www.arf-il.org or call 630-200-3828 for more information.

The Animal Rescue Foundation is located at 31 W. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW