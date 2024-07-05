Dogs for adoption in Illinois: Adopt Bella through Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton

Bella can be adopted in the Chicago area. The 5-year-old dog is up for adoption through the Animal Rescue Foundation in Wheaton.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Every first Friday of the month, ABC7 Chicago features the perfect pet in the "Forever Home Friday" pet adoption segment.

On Friday morning, "Bella" was on ABC7 with her foster parent, Terry Johnson. Michelle Fischer from the Animal Rescue Foundation also joined to talk more about pet adoption.

Bella is a 5-year-old terrier mix, who loves car rides. She is loveable, and enjoys snuggles.

She would be best as an only dog, but does like cats.

She does well with kids, as well.

Visit www.arf-il.org or call 630-200-3828 for more information.

The Animal Rescue Foundation is located at 31 W. Roosevelt Road in Wheaton.