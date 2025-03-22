Man with gunshot wound found dead inside burning East Hyde Park home, Chicago police say

Police are investigating an East Hyde Park shooting on Saturday morning. CPD was responding to a Chicago fire when they found a man dead.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man with a gunshot wound was found dead inside a burning home on the city's South Side on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Officers responded to a call about a fire the East Hyde Park neighborhood's 4900-block of South Cornell Avenue just before 6:30 a.m.

There, police found an unresponsive 47-year-old man, who had been shot in the head. He was pronounced dead.

The fire has since been extinguished. How the fire started and who fired the shots was not immediately clear.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

