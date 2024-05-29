Elk Grove Village crash sends several to hospitals, police say

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A major crash in Elk Grove Village sent several people transported to hospitals Tuesday night, police said.

Authorities were dispatched to the intersection of Biesterfield and Meacham roads at about 11:22 p.m. for a crash involving two-vehicles, police said.

Police said several people were transported to hospitals.

Two high school students who heard about the crash showed up at the scene. They said some of their friends were in the black sedan and they're praying for their safety. Their conditions and those of anyone in the other car were not immediately known.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding the crash were not immediately available.

Authorities have closed the intersection as the crash is under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department Traffic Unit.