FBI searching for suspect after armed robbery at Elmhurst bank

The FBI is searching for a suspect after an Elmhurst armed robbery at the U.S. Bank on York Street on Thursday.

The FBI is searching for a suspect after an Elmhurst armed robbery at the U.S. Bank on York Street on Thursday.

The FBI is searching for a suspect after an Elmhurst armed robbery at the U.S. Bank on York Street on Thursday.

The FBI is searching for a suspect after an Elmhurst armed robbery at the U.S. Bank on York Street on Thursday.

ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- There was an armed robbery at a west suburban bank Thursday, the FBI confirmed in a statement.

The robbery took place at the U.S. Bank, located at 536 S. York St. in Elmhurst.

An FBI spokeswoman confirmed the armed bank robbery, but did not provide any additional information regarding any money stolen, a description of the suspect or what weapon was used.

Investigators said no one was hurt, but no one is in custody.

SEE ALSO: FBI searching for suspect in 2 bank robberies at US Bank locations in Hanover Park, Schaumburg

Chopper 7 was over the scene after the incident, and police could be seen in the area.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.