Evanston seeking volunteers for snow shoveling program

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Volunteers are needed for the city of Evanston's Snow Shoveling Program for the upcoming winter.

The program is for seniors and people with disabilities who need help clearing snow.

Residents who need assistance will be given a list of available volunteers in their area and the residents are responsible for contacting the volunteers.

Evanston said it is a free program with no exchange of money or goods.

Volunteers should fill out the Snow Shoveler Volunteer Intake Form or call/text 847-448-4311.

Those looking for assistance from the program can call or text 847-448-4311 or complete the Request for Snow Shoveling Assistance Form.

For more information, visit cityofevanston.org/shoveling.

