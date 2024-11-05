24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Evanston seeking volunteers for snow shoveling program

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, November 5, 2024 3:16PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Volunteers are needed for the city of Evanston's Snow Shoveling Program for the upcoming winter.

The program is for seniors and people with disabilities who need help clearing snow.

Residents who need assistance will be given a list of available volunteers in their area and the residents are responsible for contacting the volunteers.

Evanston said it is a free program with no exchange of money or goods.

Volunteers should fill out the Snow Shoveler Volunteer Intake Form or call/text 847-448-4311.

Those looking for assistance from the program can call or text 847-448-4311 or complete the Request for Snow Shoveling Assistance Form.

For more information, visit cityofevanston.org/shoveling.

Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW