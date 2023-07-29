Fiesta Del Sol 2023: Hundreds flock to one of the country's largest Latino festivals

Hundreds flocked to Fiesta Del Sol 2023 in Chicago after organizers closed early Friday night due to the threat of severe storms.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people were out enjoying good food, food music, rides and more at Fiesta Del Sol Saturday.

This is the 51st year for the Latino festival, which is one of the largest of its kind in the country. Thousands attend the four-day event.

"The food - it's pretty good. For Mexican food, I think that Chicago is the best places in the U.S. to try Mexican food," said attendee Sabdy Santillam.

"It's good for people to get to know each other. We live in a society where everything's on line, on the Internet. We text each other, but to see people come out of their comfort zones and come out of their homes, it's really important to have those human relationships," said attendee Ernestin Robinson.

Even though the oppressive heat and humidity have backed off thanks to the overnight storms, there are still cooling stations around the festival in case you get too hot.

Organizers cut the festival short Friday evening because of the threat of severe weather, but today they plan to go all night.