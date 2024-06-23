Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke to be sentenced Monday for corruption convictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Ed Burke is set to be sentenced Monday for his corruption conviction.

Burke, who was the city's longest-serving alderman, will learn his sentence for bribery and attempted extortion during a sentencing hearing in federal court.

Prosecutors have asked for 10 years in prison. His attorneys are asking for home confinement or probation.

The former alderman's legal filed a motion to delay the sentencing until similar Supreme Court cases were heard, but the request was denied.

Burke was found guilty of all 14 counts except for one in his federal corruption case in December 2023.

