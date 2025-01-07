Closing arguments could start as soon as next Monday

Former IL House Speaker Michael Madigan could take stand in own defense Tuesday in corruption trial

Closing arguments could start as soon as next Monday in the Madigan trial.

Closing arguments could start as soon as next Monday in the Madigan trial.

Closing arguments could start as soon as next Monday in the Madigan trial.

Closing arguments could start as soon as next Monday in the Madigan trial.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan could testify as early as Tuesday afternoon in his corruption trial.

Lawyers on both sides are taking a two-hour break to meet separately and together to discuss whether Madigan could waive his right to not testify in his trial.

He was not expected to take the stand.

Co-defendant Mike McClain did not take the stand in his own defense.

Madigan is accused of using his position in Springfield to illegally steer business to himself and his law partner.

The jury met Monday for the first time in nearly three weeks, after an extended holiday break.

Madigan's defense team has said they have witnesses scheduled through Wednesday, including his former law partner, Bud Getzendanner.

With at least two to three days more of testimony expected, closing arguments could begin as early as next Monday at the Dirksen Federal Building.

Both Madigan and McClain have pleaded not guilty to the bribery and racketeering charges against them.

Related Coverage: How we got to here

Opening statements begin in former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

Jury selection begins this week in corruption trial of former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

ComEd to pay $200M in federal bribery investigation; Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan implicated in charge

House Speaker Michael Madigan polling Democratic caucus on whether he should step down

Special House committee to probe Michael Madigan bribery allegations stemming from ComEd investigation

IL House Speaker Michael Madigan continues to lose support amid ComEd investigation implications

Mike Madigan resigns as Democratic Party of Illinois chairman

Former IL House Speaker Mike Madigan indicted on charges including bribery, racketeering

Former IL House speaker Michael Madigan indicted on racketeering, bribery, more

Mike Madigan charged with crimes usually associated with Chicago mob

Michael Madigan indictment: Former House speaker pleads not guilty in federal corruption case

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

All defendants found guilty on all counts in 'ComEd 4' trial surrounding ex-Speaker Mike Madigan

Jury finds Mike Madigan confidant Tim Mapes guilty in perjury case

Former Speaker Mike Madigan lawyers ask judge to dismiss 14 counts, citing recent SCOTUS ruling

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.