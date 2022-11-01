WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:55PM
EMBED <>More Videos

AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay $23M as the feds charge it with trying to sway former Speaker Michael Madigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges.

Prosecutors said Madigan led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance his political power and financial well-being.

They also claim he generated income for his allies and associates for nearly a decade.

The attorney for co-defendant Michael McClain also pleaded not guilty on all counts.

RELATED: No perp walk for ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

Tuesday's arraignment was over the phone.

Madigan was not present on the call.

The case is next due in court Nov. 17.

AT&T Illinois recently agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to illegally sway Madigan by steering $22,500 to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.