Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

AT&T Illinois has agreed to pay $23M as the feds charge it with trying to sway former Speaker Michael Madigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges.

Prosecutors said Madigan led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance his political power and financial well-being.

They also claim he generated income for his allies and associates for nearly a decade.

The attorney for co-defendant Michael McClain also pleaded not guilty on all counts.

RELATED: No perp walk for ex-Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan

Tuesday's arraignment was over the phone.

Madigan was not present on the call.

The case is next due in court Nov. 17.

AT &T Illinois recently agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to illegally sway Madigan by steering $22,500 to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.