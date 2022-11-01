Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan enters not guilty plea on all counts in federal case

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has pleaded not guilty to federal racketeering and bribery charges.
Prosecutors said Madigan led a criminal enterprise meant to enhance his political power and financial well-being.
They also claim he generated income for his allies and associates for nearly a decade.
The attorney for co-defendant Michael McClain also pleaded not guilty on all counts.
Tuesday's arraignment was over the phone.
Madigan was not present on the call.
The case is next due in court Nov. 17.
AT&T Illinois recently agreed to pay a $23 million fine for trying to illegally sway Madigan by steering $22,500 to a Madigan ally as key legislation moved through Springfield.
