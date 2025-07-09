Funeral held for teen allegedly killed by lifeguard at Douglass Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A teen shot and killed at a Douglas Park pool, allegedly by a lifeguard, will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The funeral for Marjay Dotson, 15, was held at Healing Temple Church.

Dotson died after allegedly being shot by Charles Leto on June 26.

14-year-old Jeremy Herred, the cousin of Laquan McDonald, was also shot.

CWB Chicago shared surveillance video it obtained of the shooting.

The video shows the teens walking near Leto. Leto is then seen getting up and pointing a gun at one of the teens.

There's no sound on the video, and ABC7 Chicago froze the video before the gunfire begins.

Prosecutors say the Marine veteran purposely targeted the boys.

Leto's defense attorney said the shootings were provoked and that Leto was defending himself after the teens threatened him, and said they were going to steal his bike.

