Suspect charged in murder of man in Glenview home, police say

There was a Glenview shooting over the weekend. James Solger was found shot to death in a home, and the case was ruled a homicide, police say.

There was a Glenview shooting over the weekend. James Solger was found shot to death in a home, and the case was ruled a homicide, police say.

There was a Glenview shooting over the weekend. James Solger was found shot to death in a home, and the case was ruled a homicide, police say.

There was a Glenview shooting over the weekend. James Solger was found shot to death in a home, and the case was ruled a homicide, police say.

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- An arrest had been made in the murder of a north suburban man.

On March 2, James Solger was found shot to death in a home on Glenview Road near Long Road just west of the Edens Expressway, officials said.

The 61-year-old had been shot multiple times, the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office said.

His body was found after officers responded to a welfare check at 7:31 p.m.

Nearly two weeks after the murder, Charles S. Poulos, of Glenview, was charged with one count of first degree murder.

Poulos, 51, will be held pending transport for a court hearing.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report

Neighbors told ABC7 two people lived in the home, the owner and a tenant. One neighbor said police took one person with them the day Solger was found.

Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call police.

So far, investigators have not revealed a cause for the shooting.

