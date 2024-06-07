House Education Committee accuses Northwestern of obstructing antisemitism investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two weeks after Northwestern University President Michael Schill testified on Capitol Hill, the House Education Committee sent a scathing letter accusing the university of obstructing its antisemitism investigation, and accusing Schill of refusing to answer questions during that contentious, hours-long hearing.

The committee threatened a subpoena if Northwestern doesn't turn over documents related to the deal to end the pro-Palestinian encampment requested last month by June 17.

The committee is also demanding reports related to antisemitism complaints since October.

"We really want see Northwestern step up, do what we know it should do to protect all of its students, including its Jewish students," said Shira Goodman, vice president of the Anti-Defamation League.

But the Northwestern chapter of the American Association of University Professors said the Republican-chaired House committee is overstepping its authority.

"For a congressional committee with no empirical evidence to support it engages in some kind of exploratory witch hunt, there's a cause for everybody to be concerned," said Prof. Jackie Stevens.

Messages left for Northwestern today were not returned.

The university has said for months it's committed to fighting antisemitism on campus and ensuring the safety of all students and faculty.