Judge Nowinski also presided over case involving man accused of killing 11-year-old, wounding boy's pregnant mother last March

Calls renewed for Cook County judge's resignation as domestic violence cases getting closer look

IL Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for Cook County Judge Thomas Nowinski to resign after releasing Constantin Beldie.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza is renewing her calls for a Cook County judge to resign.

Mendoza is speaking out following the decision by Cook County Chief Judge Timothy Evans to move Judge Thomas Nowinski off cases involving domestic violence or orders of protection after anonymous threats, and the death of a woman on the Northwest Side last week.

Mendoza says the death of Lacramioara Beldie, allegedly at the hands of her husband, was preventable.

Though Mendoza does not have control of judicial appointment herself, she said she is hoping to serve as a voice for the voiceless.

This all comes as Evans took Nowinski off domestic violence cases, following anonymous threats, after Nowinski released Constantin Beldie, Lacramioara's husband, on electronic monitoring, before investigators say Beldie stabbed his wife to death last week in Jefferson Park.

He was found dead by apparent suicide in a vehicle a block away from where his wife was killed.

In October, Nowinski allowed Constantin Beldie to be released on electronic monitoring, despite a request from prosecutors that he remain in prison because they deemed him a risk to the community.

Lacramioara Beldie's killing happened just one day after her husband appeared in court on battery and attempted kidnapping charges.

An off-duty Chicago police detective was also wounded in the fatal stabbing attack in Jefferson Park.

Court documents show Lacramioara Beldie tried twice this year for protective orders against her husband.

Nowinski also presided over the order of protection case involving Crosetti Brand, the man accused of killing 11-year-old Jayden Perkins last March, and wounding the boy's pregnant mother.

Brand was released on parole a day before the deadly attack.

In a statement on Beldie's death, Evans acknowledged "Lacramioara Beldie's tragic death is one that should not have occurred. Early findings in our preliminary examination of this case indicate the court was provided incomplete information about the case, and made the best decisions it could with the information provided to the court at that time. This unfortunate situation has revealed gaps in policies and procedures that the Office of the Chief Judge is addressing to assure no other victim of domestic violence meets this fate."

Evans said his office is investigating whether any employee failed to follow policies and procedures in the case, and additional training will be provided to all judges who hear domestic violence cases and petitions for orders of protection.

Evans also said he plans to work with Eileen O'Neill Burke, the incoming Cook County state's attorney, to strengthen electronic monitoring procedures.

Thousands of residents come through Cook County's domestic violence court each year, seeking protection from abusers.

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.