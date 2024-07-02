After debate, IL congressman concerned over down-ballot election impact if Biden stays in race

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley has become the latest prominent Democrat to question President Joe Biden's suitability.

A growing number of Democrats across the country are publicly raising concerns about whether the president should continue his campaign.

A Democratic representative from Texas has now publicly called for Biden to step aside.

Quigley, D-Chicago, did not go that far. But, after the president's debate performance, Quigley is concerned about the down-ballot impact if Biden stays in the race.

"This was a horrible debate. I think we need to be honest about that," Quigley said.

Quigley echoed a sentiment shared by many Democrats.

But his concern is that if Biden stays in the race, it might affect other Democrats on the ballot across the country.

"In whatever decision he alone can make, he has to understand and appreciate that decision won't just affect who sits in the White House. It'll be who's in control of the Senate and who's in control of the House of Representatives," Quigley said.

Quigley praised Biden for his accomplishments during the last three-plus years, but expressed reservations about the November election.

"I thought Joe Biden was the best person to beat Donald Trump before. I think we have to continue to assess the situation now," Quigley said.

Congressman Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove, said it was a bad debate for both Biden and former President Donald Trump.

"This debate is ultimately a referendum on the future of democracy. It's not a referendum on whether or not the president is going to be an old man. That's true, regardless of which way you decide," Casten said.

On Tuesday, the White House press secretary continued to defend the president.

"I would not see this as an episode; I would see this as what it was, and what we believe it to be. It was a bad night, and, he did, on top of that, he had a cold," Karine Jean-Pierre said.

But Casten believes the president himself should step up more to alleviate public concerns following the debate.

"I think the right thing for the White House to do is to do more public press availabilities, and show that this was a one-off event. But, there are much more important things in this election than whether or not someone is good at debating," Casten said. "If we have a lot more events like that debate that continue to raise those concerns, that's a different conversation."

On Monday, the Democratic Governors Association had a phone call, in which they discussed concerns about the debate. Gov. JB Pritzker did take part in that call. He is also expected to take part in a conversation the DGA is working on holding with the White House Wednesday.

Biden will sit down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for his first interview since the debate. The ABC News Exclusive will air at 5:30 p.m. Friday on "World News Tonight" with David Muir.