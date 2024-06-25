Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for $900K sold in Illinois: 'Dreams can come true'

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- An Illinois resident won a $900,000 lottery ticket over the weekend.

The jackpot-winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket was purchased on Saturday at Stop N Shop, on North Huffman Boulevard in Rockford.

"The winner came in Sunday morning, scanned the ticket, and gasped and his face turned bright red when he realized he was holding a jackpot-winning ticket," explained Raj Patel, store manager at Stop N Shop.

Patel said the winner is a town local and a regular customer.

The winner matched all five numbers in the Saturday evening drawing.

The winning numbers were: 8-11-14-33-34.

READ ALSO | Illinois winner of $552M Mega Millions jackpot claims lottery prize

"The winner was absolutely thrilled. 'It's a nice life-changing amount,' he told me," added Patel.

Stop N Shop will receive a selling bonus of one percent of the prize amount, or $9,000.

Raj Patel, Manager at Stop N Shop, located at 2501 N. Huffman Boulevard in Rockford, is all smiles after selling a $900,000 winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket. Courtesy: Illinois Lottery

"My advice to our players? Dream big and take a chance on a ticket. This just proved that dreams can come true and I'm so happy for the winner," Patel said.

READ ALSO | Winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket for $450K prize sold in Skokie still unclaimed