Chicago Heights crematory accused of mishandling remains is being shut down

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Heights crematory is being shut down for good.
Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has permanently revoked the license for Heights Crematory through a consent order.
The business is accused of mishandling remains, and several lawsuits have been filed against it.
