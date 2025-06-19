Chicago Heights crematory accused of mishandling remains is being shut down

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A Chicago Heights crematory is being shut down for good.

Illinois State Comptroller Susana Mendoza has permanently revoked the license for Heights Crematory through a consent order.

The business is accused of mishandling remains, and several lawsuits have been filed against it.

