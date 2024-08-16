WATCH LIVE

Rapper Lil Wayne breaks attendance record at Illinois State Fair

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Friday, August 16, 2024 6:17PM
Illinois State Fair headliner rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday, breaking the Grandstand concert attendance record in Springfield with 15,427.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday at the 2024 Illinois State Fair.

A crowd of 15,427 people packed the Grandstand to see the headliner.

That broke an Illinois State Fair record, set by Jason Aldean in 2011, by almost 100 people.

Lil Wayne was part of a list of performers that includes Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban and Motley Crue.

The Smashing Pumpkins will headline on Friday on the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier.

The Illinois State Fair runs through Sunday.

