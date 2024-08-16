Rapper Lil Wayne breaks attendance record at Illinois State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday at the 2024 Illinois State Fair.
A crowd of 15,427 people packed the Grandstand to see the headliner.
That broke an Illinois State Fair record, set by Jason Aldean in 2011, by almost 100 people.
SEE MORE: Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair days ahead of DNC in Chicago
Lil Wayne was part of a list of performers that includes Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban and Motley Crue.
The Smashing Pumpkins will headline on Friday on the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier.
SEE ALSO | Republicans gather at Illinois State Fair to drum up excitement for election, urge early voting
The Illinois State Fair runs through Sunday.