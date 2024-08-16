Rapper Lil Wayne breaks attendance record at Illinois State Fair

Illinois State Fair headliner rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday, breaking the Grandstand concert attendance record in Springfield with 15,427.

Illinois State Fair headliner rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday, breaking the Grandstand concert attendance record in Springfield with 15,427.

Illinois State Fair headliner rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday, breaking the Grandstand concert attendance record in Springfield with 15,427.

Illinois State Fair headliner rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday, breaking the Grandstand concert attendance record in Springfield with 15,427.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Rapper Lil Wayne made history Wednesday at the 2024 Illinois State Fair.

A crowd of 15,427 people packed the Grandstand to see the headliner.

That broke an Illinois State Fair record, set by Jason Aldean in 2011, by almost 100 people.

SEE MORE: Democrats rally at Illinois State Fair days ahead of DNC in Chicago

Lil Wayne was part of a list of performers that includes Smashing Pumpkins, Keith Urban and Motley Crue.

The Smashing Pumpkins will headline on Friday on the Grandstand. The show starts at 8 p.m. and doors open an hour earlier.

SEE ALSO | Republicans gather at Illinois State Fair to drum up excitement for election, urge early voting

The Illinois State Fair runs through Sunday.