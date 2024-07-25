2 shot in Joliet; Pilcher Park closed for rest of day, police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot in the south suburbs on Thursday, according to police.

Joliet police said two people were shot at Pilcher Park. Police said they are stable.

The details of what led to the shooting have not been released. It is unknown where or at what time the shooting happened.

Pilcher Park roads will be closed for the remainder of the day as police investigate, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Joliet police at (815) 724-3020.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.