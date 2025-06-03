13-year-old boy found shot to death in Joliet: police

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

A Joliet shooting killed a 13-year-old boy on Desplaines Street Monday afternoon, police said. It was not clear what led up to him being shot.

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A 13-year-old boy was found shot to death Monday afternoon in Joliet, police said.

Officers responded to the 300-block of Desplaines Street just before 4:45 p.m. for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a 13-year-old boy in a back alley, who had been shot more than once, police said.

The Will County Coroner's Office responded, and pronounced the boy dead on the scene.

SEE ALSO: 7 shot in drive-by shooting near St. Sabina Church on South Side, Chicago police say

No one is in custody later Monday, and the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting and motive behind it are under investigation.

The boy was not immediately identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Joliet police at 815-724- 3020 or contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or online at https://crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.