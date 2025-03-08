Suburban man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend found dead in forest preserve, officials say

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. (WLS) -- A suburban man has now been charged with murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found in a forest preserve in the north suburbs last year.

Juan Pio Toto previously faced "concealment of death" charges after his former girlfriend's body was found in Busse Woods back in November.

Atalia Martinez, 23, was found dead on Nov. 9. She had been missing from Mount Prospect.

Mount Prospect police said her ex-boyfriend, Pio Toto, told them that he and Martinez had an argument, and that Martinez fell and hit her head. He then allegedly drove to a wooded area and left Martinez's body there.

Court documents show that Pio Toto failed to show up in court last month, and a warrant for his arrest was then issued.

Pio Toto is now in custody and will stay behind bars until his next court date in a few weeks, officials said.