Jury hears recordings of McClain from ex-alderman in former IL Speaker Mike Madigan trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ex-Chicago Alderman Danny Solis returned to the witness stand Tuesday in the trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse.

Solis turned into a government informant, wearing a wire for officials.

On Tuesday, more of those recordings made by Solis were played in court.

With Solis once again on the stand, one of the most interesting moments of the day came, as he and Madigan co-defendant Michael McClain held an in-person meeting in December of 2018. The two men were heard bemoaning the open way some lawmakers would go about making their corrupt intentions clear.

"They say these outrageous things you can't say anymore. They are too blatant," McClain said.

"So how does the speaker deal with all this?" Solis asked, pointing out that several of the lawmakers were Madigan's allies.

"Well, he has surrogates. A guy like me, he sends to talk," McClain said.

Ironically, at the time of the meeting, Solis was trying to get a Chinatown parking lot, which is state-owned, transferred to the city so it could be re-developed as a hotel.

Solis, at the direction of the FBI, had engaged Madigan and McClain in the more than year-long effort with a vague promise that if the development came to pass, the owners would give Madigan's tax law firm their business.

"I'll continue to get you legal business. There's a lot going on in the ward," Solis is seen telling Madigan during another crucial in-person meeting that was played for the jury Tuesday.

That meeting took place in June of 2018, just moments after Solis had, again at the direction of the FBI, asked for the speaker's help securing a paid position on a state board following his retirement from City Council.

"One person I've been trying to make a connection with is Skydell," Madigan said.

Harry Skydell was the person in charge of the nearly billion dollar redevelopment of Chicago's Old Post Office building.

LIVE Updates: Mike Madigan trial resumes shortened week Monday

Madigan and Mike McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

