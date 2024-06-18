K9 Officer 'Rush' hit by intoxicated driver while responding to shooting call, Gary PD says

'Rush' will be under observation for several weeks as doctors keep a close eye on his lungs.

'Rush' will be under observation for several weeks as doctors keep a close eye on his lungs.

'Rush' will be under observation for several weeks as doctors keep a close eye on his lungs.

'Rush' will be under observation for several weeks as doctors keep a close eye on his lungs.

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- A K9 officer is recovering after being struck by a car while responding to shooting, according to Gary police.

The incident happened on Saturday around 1:10 a.m. K9 Rush and Officer Cuevas were responding to a shooting call in the 1300-block of Taney Street.

While searching for the crime scene, a woman in a red Ford Focus sped toward the officers, according to Gary PD.

Officer Cuevas was able to get out of the way, but the woman reportedly ended up hitting K9 Rush.

The K9 was taken to the Hobart Animal Hospital where he was treated for a cut to his leg and road rash.

Rush will be under observation for several weeks after developing lung complications.

The driver, a 42-year-old woman from Gary, was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment, reckless driving, driving while suspended prior, driving while suspended prior suspension within 10 years, criminal recklessness, interfering and striking a law-enforcement animal, and operating without ever obtaining a license.