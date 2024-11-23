Lisle man charged with home invasion, sexual assault of homeowner in Oswego, police say

Oswego police said a man broke into a home on South Adams Street on Saturday night, and sexually assaulted the woman who lives there.

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- A suspect is facing charges for allegedly breaking into a home earlier this year in the west suburbs and sexually assaulting a homeowner.

The crime happened March 16 at about 10:16 p.m. near the 300 block of South Adams Street in Oswego, police said.

Suburban police had previously released photos of the man wanted for a home invasion and sexual assault of a woman who owns the home.

A woman reported an unknown man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her. By the time police got to the house, the suspect had already left.

In an update Saturday, Oswego police said they arrested 31-year-old Larry E. Foster at his residence in Lisle in connection to the crimes.

Oswego police received a warrant for Foster's arrest on Friday after they said he was identified as a suspect through forensic evidence from the crime scene.

Back in March, Oswego police released photos from surveillance video that captured the alleged offender inside of the house. Police also released a video of a red-colored sedan that the suspect may have been driving.

Foster was taken to the Kendall County Jail before he has a pre-trial-hearing.

There was a lot of concern from people ABC7 spoke to earlier this year who live on the block near downtown Oswego where the crimes occurred.

"What was so shocking about it was it's at random... unknown," neighbor Joyce Peltz said. "Often times there's some kind of relationship. and not that any crime ever gives you comfort. but this is just a stranger coming into our community."

"Very scary.. just because living right next to the situation... I have a four year old," neighbor Tamara Smith said. "Just making sure my house is always secure... never second guessing anything."

Safety was a concern for Roland Saka, who said he's lived in Oswego for 15 years without any issues, and he is now raising a daughter there. He said he's often felt safe enough to not even lock his doors, but now that won't be the case.

"I don't lock my house," Saka said. "I never locked my house at night, because I always believe in God... that God will protect us and watch over us. We do have a lot of cameras here. I'm gonna lock my door... I'm gonna lock my door and maybe even look for a dog."