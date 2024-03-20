Man breaks into home, sexually assaults homeowner in Oswego, police release footage of suspect

Oswego police said the man in the photos broke into a home on South Adams Street on Saturday night, and assaulted the woman who lives there.

OSWEGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Suburban police released photos of a man wanted for breaking into a home invasion sexually assaulting a woman.

The crime happened on Saturday at about 10:16 p.m. near the 300-block of South Adams Street in Oswego, police said.

A woman reported an unknown man broke into her home and sexually assaulted her.

By the time police got to the house, the suspect had already left.

Oswego police released photos from surveillance video that captured the offender inside of the house.

The suspect is described to have a medium build, dark hair with a full beard, and was wearing long shorts, a jacket, and a baseball cap.

Police also released images of a red-colored sedan that the suspect may have been driving.

Anyone with information is to contact Detective Burgwald at 630-330-3435 or sburgwald@oswegoil.org.

To leave an anonymous tip call Kendall County Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999.

