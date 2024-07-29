Community holds vigil for 3-month-old boy shot, critically injured inside car in Little Village

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A moment of prayer was held in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood on Sunday as the community rallied around the family of a 3-month-old boy who is in the hospital, recovering from a gunshot wound.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon in the heart of the neighborhood, near 26th and Whipple.

Police said the boy was in a car with his family when two offenders got out of another vehicle and fired off several rounds at them.

The child's mother was not hurt, but the baby and his 21-year-old father were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the offenders ran away.

The family was too shaken to speak with ABC7 on camera on Sunday, but shared an update that the boy's condition is improving. The child, still in the ICU at Stroger Hospital, is stable and doing a little better.

"The family - they're traumatized right now," said Little Village Community Council member Baltazar Enriquez. "This is a 3-month-old baby, has his whole life ahead of him, and we want him to survive."

ABC7 saw the Little Village community come together on Sunday afternoon for a vigil. They say this is the type of violence they are trying to keep out of their neighborhood.

"It's scary, right, because this happened at 4:30 in the evening while people were shopping, people just visiting Little Village," Enriquez said.

Enriquez and the Little Village Community Council are supporting the family and asking for the public to step up in hopes of finding an arrest.

"We don't want this image to be placed on us that it's a dangerous neighborhood, so we're asking the public, if they have any tips, come forward," Enriquez said.

There are several cameras in that area, giving the community hope that police may be able to find the offenders. At this time, no one has been arrested.

