Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Alanis Morissette, Carly Rae Jepsen, more

Jai Paul, Jamie xx, Black Pumas also among performers at Union Park

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Jai Paul, Jamie xx, Black Pumas, Alanis Morissette and more in Union Park, Chicago this summer.

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Jai Paul, Jamie xx, Black Pumas, Alanis Morissette and more in Union Park, Chicago this summer.

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Jai Paul, Jamie xx, Black Pumas, Alanis Morissette and more in Union Park, Chicago this summer.

The Pitchfork Music Festival 2024 lineup includes Jai Paul, Jamie xx, Black Pumas, Alanis Morissette and more in Union Park, Chicago this summer.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The lineup for this summer's Pitchfork Music Festival was just announced.

Friday's headliners include 100 Gecs, Jai Paul and Black Pumas.

Saturday will feature Jessie Ware, Carly Rae Jepsen and Jamie xx.

And Sunday, MUNA, Brittany Howard and Alanis Morrissette will take the stage.

RELATED: Riot Fest 2023 approved to go forward in Douglass Park over some protests

The festival happens in Union Park July 19 through 21.

Visit pitchforkmusicfestival.com for the full lineup and to buy tickets.

Prices start at $219 for three-day passes and $109 for single-day passes.

The Pitchfork PLUS upgrade, including a range of exclusive amenities, is $399 for a three-day pass and $199 for a single-day pass.

In addition, for the first time, the Pitchfork VIP upgrade is available for $699 for a three-day pass and $379 for a single-day pass. The Pitchfork VIP upgrade includes side-stage or front-of-stage viewing at the two main stages, unlimited access to backstage lounges, complimentary beverages, daily catered meals, mobile charging stations, tarot readings, massages, access to reserved parking and more.