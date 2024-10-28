Metropolitan Family Services hosting Mpower the Night

24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, October 28, 2024 5:04PM
Metropolitan Family Services hosting Mpower the NightMetropolitan Family Services is transforming lives across Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metropolitan Family Services is transforming lives across Chicago.

It offers a wide variety of programs to help families and individuals learn, earn and thrive.

This Friday the organization hosts "M-Power the Night, a celebration of community connection.

Ric Estrada, head of Metropolitan Family Services, joined ABC7 to talk about what Mpower means to families.

The event will take place Friday, November 1, from 6-11 p.m. in the Radisson Blu Aqua Hotel at 221 N. Columbus Drive. For more information, visit www.metrofamily.org/events/mpower-the-night.

