Truck drives off I-80, hits Morris apartment building after mechanical failure, police say

There was a Morris crash Wednesday morning. A truck left Interstate 80 and hit an apartment building on Anne Lane after a mechanical failure.

MORRIS, Ill. (WLS) -- A semitrailer crashed into an apartment building in the south suburbs Wednesday morning, Morris police said.

Morris police and fire crews and other emergency teams responded about 9:30 a.m. to the area of 1800 Anne Lane for the reported crash.

The truck was traveling east on Interstate 80 when it experienced a mechanical failure, left the highway and hit the building, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The building and its apartments have been cleared, but the extent of the damage was not immediately clear.

Morris fire officials said residents will likely be displaced; a building inspector will need to determine if the building is still structurally sound.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 11 a.m., and the truck appeared to be jackknifed into one side of the building.

Anne Lane will be closed during the investigation.

Illinois State Police are investigating.