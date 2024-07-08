Man charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death at Naperville home, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death at their Naperville home on Saturday morning, police said on Monday.

Police said 55-year-old Zokir Kudratov has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

The stabbing allegedly happened in the 2500-block of Saddlebrook Drive at home where Kudratov and his ex-wife lived on different floors.

Police said Kudratov and his ex-wife were arguing when he allegedly stabbed her with a knife multiple times

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Kudratov was transported to the Will County Jail after being charged and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.

