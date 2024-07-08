WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death at Naperville home, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, July 8, 2024 9:19PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged with stabbing his ex-wife to death at their Naperville home on Saturday morning, police said on Monday.

Police said 55-year-old Zokir Kudratov has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

The stabbing allegedly happened in the 2500-block of Saddlebrook Drive at home where Kudratov and his ex-wife lived on different floors.

Police said Kudratov and his ex-wife were arguing when he allegedly stabbed her with a knife multiple times

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Kudratov was transported to the Will County Jail after being charged and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The name of the woman killed has not yet been released.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW