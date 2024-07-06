Woman killed, found with stab wounds at Naperville home, man arrested, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman died after she was found with apparent stab wounds early Saturday at a home in the west suburbs.

Officers responded around 9:37 a.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Saddlebrook Drive for a report of a person not breathing, Naperville police said.

The responding officers found a woman in the home who appeared to have stab wounds. She was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead, police said.

The victim's exact age and identity were not immediately known. Her exact cause of death will be determined by the DuPage County Coroner's Office after an autopsy.

After a preliminary investigation, a man was arrested, Naperville police said.

Police officers said multiple other people were at the home when they discovered the stabbing victim.

No further information was immediately available. Naperville police continue to investigate.