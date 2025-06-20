New interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King begins tenure

Former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez fired after disagreements with Mayor Brandon Johnson, Chicago Teachers Union

The new interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King began her tenure Friday, taking over for former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The new interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King began her tenure Friday, taking over for former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The new interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King began her tenure Friday, taking over for former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

The new interim Chicago Public Schools CEO Macquline King began her tenure Friday, taking over for former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The new interim CEO of Chicago Public Schools took over on Friday.

Macquline King comes from a position in Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's office.

King is taking over for former CPS CEO Pedro Martinez. He was fired after public disagreements with the mayor and the Chicago Teachers Union.

The Chicago Public Schools Board appointed King last week. The vote was 11 to 8 to approve her, with one abstention.

King has a doctorate in education and a superintendent's license. She is a former longtime CPS principal and was recently the mayor's senior director of educational policy.

Pedro Martinez officially departed the CPS CEO position this week.

READ MORE | Former CPS CEO Martinez reflects on tumultuous term, saying he's proud of work he did, stood up to bullies

The district is currently seeking at least $300 million in additional city and state funding to balance its budget. Martinez clashed with Mayor Johnson over short-term borrowing to close the district's budget gap. Now, some board members worry King will rubber stamp that loan.

Some board members also expressed concerned about complaints in King's CPS personnel file, which ABC7 obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.

In 2015, she was accused of waiting weeks to report student abuse allegations to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. And in 2019, King allegedly allowed a school volunteer, later found to have a criminal record, to work without a background check. In both cases, King did not face discipline.

Messages left for King by ABC7 last week were not returned.

The permanent CEO job has been posted, and the board hopes to fill it by October.