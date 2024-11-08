New O'Hare Airport Terminal 5 parking garage opens

New O'Hare parking garage opens A new parking garage at O'Hare Airport's Terminal 5 opened Friday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Some good news for O'Hare travelers if you like to keep park your car at the airport while you head out on vacation.

There's a new parking garage in Terminal 5 of the international airport to make parking more convenient for travelers.

Airport officials showed off the new space Friday morning. The garage is part of the Chicago Department of Aviation's O'Hare 21 Modernization Program.

Built directly across from Terminal 5, the $191 million garage features 1,700 spaces, a real-time parking space availability system and 48 EV chargers.

The parking structure doubles the amount of available parking at the busy terminal.

"Over 40% of work was completed by minority and women-owned business, contributing nearly $42 million to these communities," Jamie Rhee with the Chicago Department of Aviation said. "The investment in diverse contracting strengthens not only our airport, but also the economic resilience of Chicago's communities."

All levels 1-5 of the garage are now open starting Friday.