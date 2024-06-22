Suspect arrested after smash-and-grab burglary at Harlem Irving Plaza Kay Jewelers: Norridge police

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating Saturday after a jewelry store at a shopping mall in the northwest suburbs was the target of a smash-and-grab burglary.
The burglary happened at a Kay Jewelers store in Norridge at the Harlem and Irving Mall police said.
The mall is also known as the Harlem Irving Plaza, or the "HIP."
Another smash-and-grab burglary happened at another jewelry store in the same mall in March.
Norridge police said a suspect is in custody for the most recent theft.
No gun shots were fired and there is no danger to any shoppers, police said.
No further information was immediately available.