Suspect arrested after smash-and-grab burglary at Harlem Irving Plaza Kay Jewelers: Norridge police

Saturday, June 22, 2024 10:44PM
Norridge police took a suspect into custody after a smash-and-grab burglary at a Kay Jewelers store in the Harlem Irving Plaza shopping mall Saturday.

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Police are investigating Saturday after a jewelry store at a shopping mall in the northwest suburbs was the target of a smash-and-grab burglary.

The burglary happened at a Kay Jewelers store in Norridge at the Harlem and Irving Mall police said.

The mall is also known as the Harlem Irving Plaza, or the "HIP."

Another smash-and-grab burglary happened at another jewelry store in the same mall in March.

Norridge police said a suspect is in custody for the most recent theft.

No gun shots were fired and there is no danger to any shoppers, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

