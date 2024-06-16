WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 critically injured in shooting at party in North Chicago, police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, June 16, 2024 3:34PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a party in the north suburbs early Sunday morning, police said.

North Chicago police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 2100-block of Prospect Avenue.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Two victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said. Police did not immediately provide information about their ages or genders.

What led up to the shooting was not immediately clear.

No one is in custody and North Chicago police are investigating.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW