Northern Illinois University shooting in parking lot leaves 1 injured, police say

ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Sunday, October 20, 2024 10:38AM
DEKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting left one person injured in a parking lot at North Illinois University, police said.

The shooting happened on Sunday. The exact time of the shooting was not released by police.

It took place on the west side of campus, police said.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No other information was made available regarding the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NIU Department of Police and Public Safety at 815-753-1212 or DeKalb police at 815-748-8400.

