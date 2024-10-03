OEMC partnering with Chicago churches for disaster safety training

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Being prepared for disasters is important, which is why emergency leaders are teaming up with a North Side church.

Disaster preparedness training sessions are being held throughout next week.

Park Community Church on the city's North Side is teaming up with local emergency leaders to be ready to respond if - God forbid - disaster strikes.

It's a part of citywide action being taken to help houses of worship remain vigilant.

"An ounce of prevention is worth a ton of reaction," Ryan Hutton with Park Community Church said.

Hutton helps manage security at the sprawling Near North neighborhood house of worship.

Thursday, Park is playing host to OEMC, Chicago police, the Department of Public Health and other faith leaders for a potentially life-saving training.

"It's all about being proactive to serve both the attenders, but also the community at large," Hutton said. "How can we love them, protect them, serve them and how can we prevent evil?"

OEMC is hosting five disaster training workshops at different houses of worship all throughout Chicago, a first of its kind training.

"Be aware of your surroundings," OEMC Senior Emergency Management Coordinator Beverly Carrington said. It's very...be aware, right? We can't stress that enough...I am a big proponent of making sure people understand how to be safe - no matter what's happening."

The workshops detail active shooter situations...severe weather planning...and how to stop the bleed.

"Just like an AED, just like a fire extinguisher, a bleeding control kit is also a really important piece of safety equipment," OEMC Emergency Services Manager Kaila Lariviere said.

Lariviere says OEMC will donate 'Stop the Bleed' kits to houses of worship hoping to have this critical tool, ready to go in an emergency.

She says remaining vigilant even during worship can save lives.

"We want folks to fully enjoy being there," Lariviere said. "But also keeping in the back of your mind, if something happened, if there was a fire, bad weather, is there a basement in my house of worship. Do I know all the exits I might need to take?"

The next disaster training is next Tuesday at Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church at 45th and South Princeton.