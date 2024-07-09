Off-duty Kane County deputy involved in fatal Elgin shooting, police say

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Elgin, Illinois at Walnut and National on Monday afternoon, officials said.

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Elgin, Illinois at Walnut and National on Monday afternoon, officials said.

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Elgin, Illinois at Walnut and National on Monday afternoon, officials said.

An off-duty police officer was involved in a shooting in Elgin, Illinois at Walnut and National on Monday afternoon, officials said.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- An off-duty Kane County Sheriff's deputy was involved in a fatal shooting Monday afternoon, the state's attorney's office said.

Elgin police responded at about 4:35 p.m. to a shooting near the intersection of Walnut Avenue and National Street

The state's attorney's office said an off-duty Kane County Sheriff's deputy was involved and that the shooting was fatal.

Authorities have not released the identity of the person who was fatally shot.

The Kane County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the shooting.

One woman who lives nearby told ABC7 she saw a young man on the ground after hearing multiple gunshots. Another person who works in the area said the same thing.

Esmeralda Ramirez, who lives down the street, said she saw a man with a gun.

"I was in my house, and I hear three gunshots, and I see in my window, and I see one man with a gun, but I don't know if he took the shot. And I see a younger man on the floor," Ramirez said.

Ramirez also said she saw another man trying to help the person who was reportedly shot.