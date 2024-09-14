Old Town Foxtrot location set to reopen next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A second Foxtrot location is set to reopen in Chicago next week.
According to Foxtrot's website, the store in Old Town at Wells and North will be back in business on Thursday.
Last week, the Foxtrot in Gold Coast was the first to make a comeback.
Foxtrot's parent company filed for bankruptcy in April and abruptly closed all of its locations.
Now, it is under new ownership with even more stores set to re-open over the next year.