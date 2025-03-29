Person involved in Bishop Ford crash on South Side killed in hit-and-run while outside vehicle: ISP

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

There was a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 a.m. on the outbound Bishop Ford Freeway, or Interstate 94, just south of 115th Street, police said.

One of the people involved in the crash got out of his or her vehicle and was hit and killed by another vehicle, police said.

That vehicle did not stop, police said.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the person killed or the vehicles involved.

No one else was injured.

The freeway was shut down in the area for hours, but reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police are investigating.