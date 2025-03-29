24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Person involved in Bishop Ford crash on South Side killed in hit-and-run while outside vehicle: ISP

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, March 29, 2025 3:05PM
Pedestrian involved in Bishop Ford crash killed in hit-and-run: police
Someone involved in a Chicago crash on the Bishop Ford, near 115th Street, was killed in a hit-and-run while outside his or her vehicle, police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

There was a two-vehicle crash about 4:15 a.m. on the outbound Bishop Ford Freeway, or Interstate 94, just south of 115th Street, police said.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

One of the people involved in the crash got out of his or her vehicle and was hit and killed by another vehicle, police said.

That vehicle did not stop, police said.

SEE ALSO: Several injured in multi-car crash on Dan Ryan Expressway: Illinois State Police

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the person killed or the vehicles involved.

No one else was injured.

The freeway was shut down in the area for hours, but reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

Police are investigating.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW