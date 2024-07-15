Boating team sets new record in Chicago Yacht Club's Race to Mackinac

The Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac continued on Lake Michigan with the racing division beginning Saturday.

The Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac continued on Lake Michigan with the racing division beginning Saturday.

The Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac continued on Lake Michigan with the racing division beginning Saturday.

The Chicago Yacht Club's annual Race to Mackinac continued on Lake Michigan with the racing division beginning Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- While storms hurt some teams in the annual Race to Mackinac, it also helped one team set a new record.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

Team Maverick made it all the way to Mackinac Island in 22 hours, 24 minutes, and 23 seconds, beating the previous record set 22 years ago by more than an hour.

Three boats in the Race to Mackinac were damage from Saturday night's storms.

The Chicago Yacht Club said the boats reported dismasting and thankfully no one was injured.

Video was shared with ABC7 by Parade of Boats before storms moved in.

The Race to Mackinac is the world's longest freshwater race. The length of the race is 333 miles from Navy Pier to the Round Island Channel, just off of Mackinac Island, Michigan.

More than 250 boats and 2,100 racers from around the world participated in the race. The first Race to Mackinac took place in 1898.