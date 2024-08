Funeral services announced for Cook County sheriff's deputy killed in Woodlawn shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Cook County sheriff's deputy who was killed during an attempted robbery.

Deputy Rafael Wordlaw died one week ago Tuesday after being shot at a gas station in Woodlawn. A man has been charged in his murder.

Wordlaw's visitation will be held on Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Leak and Sons Funeral Home in Country Club Hills.

A wake and funeral service will be held Friday morning at St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Harvey.